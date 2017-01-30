Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Presidency reacts to US visa ban on Nigerians

Abuja - Following the implementation of President Donald Trump's immigration policy, the United States is expected to stop issuing 2-year visas to Nigerians.

The policy aims to treat countries the same way Americans are treated as regards visa issuance. Nigeria only offers a one-year visa to Americans at the moment while American used to offer a 2-year visa to Nigerians.



According to Vanguard, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in reaction to the visa ban on Sunday, January 29, said: “It is not a presidency matter.

Recall that barely a week after the inauguration of Trump as the president of the United States, he approved some executive orders that include visa denial for citizens of Syria and six other middle eastern and African countries.



There had been a widespread uproar during Trump's campaign when he proposed a temporary ban on Muslims migrating to the United States, this he believed, would protect the citizens from jihadist attacks.



But rather than place a ban on those of a specific religion, Trump and his nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, have agreed to focus on restrictions instead, with special focus on countries whose migrants could pose a threat.



