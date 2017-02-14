Presidency reveals when Buhari will return to Nigeria

Abuja - The Presidency has alerted Nigerians on the possible return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London anytime soon as he is no longer “enjoying his stay’’ outside the country, Daily Trust reports.



The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in an interview with the Channels Television in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the president would be returning to Nigeria soonest as he was no longer “comfortable” with the extended vacation in London.



Although Garba did not give specific time and day of Buhari’s arrival, he told his listeners to “get ready to see President Buhari any moment from today”.



“As a matter of fact, we should be getting ready to see the president in flesh and that will be soon as possible. The President (himself) is looking to being home to be with his people. I don’t think he is enjoying any longer with an extended vacation outside the country,’’ he said.



On the president’s telephone conversation with President Trump, Shehu described as “undiplomatic,’’ the request being made in some quarters for the release of the audio containing the conversation.



According to him, releasing an audio containing telephone conversation between two presidents is highly unethical and against modern day civilization.

- News 24