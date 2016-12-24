Hello 

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

President Buhari delivers Christmas message

24 December 2016, 18:41

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians should use the Christmas period to pray for divine guidance for the country to overcome its current socio-economic challenges.

The President, who made the call in Abuja on Saturday in his 2016 Christmas message to Nigerians, noted that “there is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.’’

He said that the nation could have peace if all citizens learnt to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be each other’s brothers’ keepers.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God, aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that come in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.

“During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country,” he said.

Also read: Why Buhari did not go to Enugu

He also urged Nigerians to remember in their prayers, the security forces in the frontline, making sacrifices to rid the nation of terrorism and violence.

President Buhari also enjoined the citizens not to forget the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as well as those who had suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

The President reassured that his administration’s immediate priority was to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy.

“I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.

“Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.

“I wish all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our families and friends,” he said.

- NAN

- NAN

Tags nigeria christmas muhammadu buhari national
Bauchi Commissioner resigns

24 December 2016, 17:27
