President Buhari delivers Christmas message

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians should use
the Christmas period to pray for divine guidance for the country to overcome
its current socio-economic challenges.
The President, who made the call in Abuja on Saturday in his
2016 Christmas message to Nigerians, noted that “there is no better time than
now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current
challenges.’’
He said that the nation could have peace if all citizens
learnt to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority,
and be each other’s brothers’ keepers.
“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is
very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God, aptly espoused in the
teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.
“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly
reminded his disciples and followers of peace that come in the midst of trials
and tribulations on earth.
“During this period, we should remember to offer special
prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to
restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the
country,” he said.
He also urged Nigerians to remember in their prayers, the
security forces in the frontline, making sacrifices to rid the nation of
terrorism and violence.
President Buhari also enjoined the citizens not to forget
the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), as well as those who had
suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and
terrorists.
The President reassured that his administration’s immediate
priority was to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the
economy.
“I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to
make life easier for all.
“Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity,
progress and prosperity of our great nation.
“I wish all travellers safe movements and a memorable
holiday as we celebrate with our families and friends,” he said.
