Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

President Buhari is not dead says Garba Shehu

21 January 2017, 22:28

Most Read

Abuja - News  that President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London was being spread on the internet, but the  official spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (SSA, Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu confirmed  that the President is still holidaying in Europe, alive and well.

It was reported  that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London Hospital where he was receiving medical care.

Also read:London doctors clear Buhari to return home – report

According to the News24 Buhari left  for a vacation in the U.K in order to undergo medical checks.

It is the second time in a year that Buhari has sought medical treatment outside Nigeria.

 He also traveled to London in June 2016 and saw an ear, nose and throat specialist after contracting an ear infection.

-News24

- News24

Tags president muhammadu buhari health
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
Muhammad Buhari. (File, AP)

Muhammad Buhari. (File, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.