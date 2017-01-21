A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

President Buhari is not dead says Garba Shehu

Abuja - News that President Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London was being spread on the internet, but the official spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (SSA, Media & Publicity) Garba Shehu confirmed that the President is still holidaying in Europe, alive and well.

It was reported that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari had died in a London Hospital where he was receiving medical care.

According to the News24 Buhari left for a vacation in the U.K in order to undergo medical checks.

It is the second time in a year that Buhari has sought medical treatment outside Nigeria.

He also traveled to London in June 2016 and saw an ear, nose and throat specialist after contracting an ear infection.

He is alive and well! President Buhari is not magical. He cannot be holidaying in the UK & be in Germany, dead or alive at the same time. — Garba Shehu ???? (@GarShehu) January 21, 2017

