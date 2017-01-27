Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Lagos - Global Witness, the organisation fighting corruption and plunder of natural resources, has welcomed the order compelling Shell and Eni to return a contentious oil block in Nigeria.

Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) has secured a court order mandating the return of oil block OPL 245, following an investigation into corruption allegations over how the deal was done.

The two companies reportedly paid US$1,1 billion to a company secretly owned by former Nigeria oil minister, Dan Etete.

He has been charged alongside former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Simon Taylor, Director of Global Witness, said this was historic.

“Generations of Nigerians have been robbed of life-saving services while oil men have grown rich at their expense,” said Taylor.

He said with the United States Republicans allegedly supporting the corrupt by slashing landmark laws and appointing an oil executive as their most important diplomat, it is inspiring to see Nigeria fight back.

Former chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerso, is United States President Donald Trump’s nominee for the post of Secretary of State.

“Now that Shell and Eni are finally facing consequences, companies and their investors must understand they can no longer do backdoor deals with corrupt officials without paying a hefty price,” said Taylor.

