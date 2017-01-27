Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

Lagos - Global Witness, the organisation
fighting corruption and plunder of natural resources, has welcomed the order
compelling Shell and Eni to return a contentious oil block in Nigeria.
Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) has secured a
court order mandating the return of oil block OPL 245, following an
investigation into corruption allegations over how the deal was done.
The two companies reportedly paid US$1,1 billion to a
company secretly owned by former Nigeria oil minister, Dan Etete.
He has been charged alongside former Minister of Justice,
Mohammed Adoke.
Simon Taylor, Director of Global Witness, said this was
historic.
“Generations of Nigerians have been robbed of life-saving
services while oil men have grown rich at their expense,” said Taylor.
He said with the United States Republicans allegedly
supporting the corrupt by slashing landmark laws and appointing an oil
executive as their most important diplomat, it is inspiring to see Nigeria
fight back.
Former chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil,
Rex Tillerso, is United States President Donald Trump’s nominee for the post of
Secretary of State.
“Now that Shell and Eni are finally facing consequences,
companies and their investors must understand they can no longer do backdoor
deals with corrupt officials without paying a hefty price,” said Taylor.
- CAJ News