Protesters storm Lagos Assembly over planned demolition of Ojudo Retail Market

Lagos - Some market women and men on
Tuesday stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly protesting against an alleged
plan by the state government to demolish the Ojodu Retail Market.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aggrieved
marketers, chanting solidarity songs, appealed to the Speaker of the Assembly,
Mr Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers to intervene.
The protesters urged the House to use its influence to stop
the planned demolition, as the consequence would devastate many families and
homes.
Alhaja Fadeke Bello, the leader of the protesters, told
newsmen that the marketers were surprised when some officials of the state
government gave them only one day notice before demolition.
Bello, the Treasurer of the Market Men and Women, Ojodu
Retail Market Branch, said, “We are here on behalf of the people of Ojodu
Retail Market.
“We heard that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode ordered the demolition
of parts of the market, which we did not agree to because the notice was short.
“They called us for an emergency meeting yesterday that they
were coming today to demolish the market and we told them that we could not
accept that because of the short notice.
Also read: Lagos continues demolition of oshodi, chases buses away
“This was why we decided to come and inform the Governor,
Speaker of the Assembly and our Iyaloja General, Alhaja Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.
“We are going to her office to see her now. They told us
they would only demolish part of the market, but we don’t know what they would
do. They gave us a short notice,” she said.
The leader said that the market, established 32 years ago by
the Marketing Board, belongs to Ikeja Local Government.
According to her, the government officials told the
marketers that there are issues with the owners of the land.
Bello, who commended Ambode for doing his best for the
beautification of Ojodu Local Government, appealed to the government not to
send them away from the market.
“The Governor should not send us away from where we earn our
daily bread. We depend on the market for survival. We don’t know their plans
about the market, but we want them to help us,” she said.
Addressing the protesters, the Speaker urged them to conduct
themselves peacefully, assuring that the House would look into the matter.
Obasa said, “I urge you to try and be peaceful with the
protests. We promise to get across to the executive on the matter and report to
your leaders in due course.”
- NAN