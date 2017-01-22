Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Rainstorm destroys 100 houses in Ekiti

22 January 2017, 12:49

Ikole Ekiti - No fewer than 100 residential buildings were on Saturday destroyed in some towns in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti state by rainstorm.


The incident which residents said began at about 4p.m., affected towns such as Odo Oro, Temidire,Oke Ijebu and Aiyedun, all in Ikole LGA.


The News Agency of Nigeria,(NAN) reports that the first rain of the year, which lasted for only 40 minutes, also ravaged farmlands, destroying crops and other economic trees.


Aside the houses, other property destroyed by the rainstorm included schools and church buildings.


A branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Odo-Oro Ekiti and a car packed under the tree in the town were particularly badly damaged by the incident.

Some of the victims, who managed to speak with NAN on the rainstorm, appealed to both the state and local government to come to their aid. 

-NAN

- NAN

Tags ekiti rainstorm
Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
A train passes along the coast at Saltcoats in Scotland, Friday as Britain is braced for the worst as a combination of high tides, heavy rains and strong winds. (Danny Lawson, AP/PA)

