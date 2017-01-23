Rann bombing death toll almost doubling

Lagos - The death toll continues to rise
following the accidental military attack on civilians in Rann northeast
Nigeria, an international humanitarian non-governmental organisation said on
Friday.
Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), said as
many as 170 people were killed.
Initial reports indicated 90 people were killed.
“This figure (170) needs to be confirmed,” said Bruno
Jochum, MSF General Director.
He said the majority of the victims were women and children.
The tragedy at Rann occurred when a Nigerian Air Force plane
circled dropped two bombs in the middle of the town which hosts thousands of
internally displaced people.
At the time of the attack at the site beset by the Boko
Haram conflict, aid distribution was taking place.
Jochum said victims of the “horrifying” event deserved a
transparent account of what happened and the circumstances in which the attack
took place.
“Many of the survivors will need long-term care and support
for the future,” he said.
“People had sought safety in what they thought was a
protected site – instead they were bombed by those who were meant to safeguard
them.”
MSF, which started working in Nigeria in 1996, said the
tragedy illustrated the dire situation in Borno State, where extremely
vulnerable people remain trapped in a cycle of daily violence between the
military and Boko Haram.
Three million people have been displaced.
- CAJ News