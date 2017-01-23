Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Rann bombing death toll almost doubling

22 January 2017, 23:14

Lagos - The death toll continues to rise following the accidental military attack on civilians in Rann northeast Nigeria, an international humanitarian non-governmental organisation said on Friday.

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), said as many as 170 people were killed.

Initial reports indicated 90 people were killed.

“This figure (170) needs to be confirmed,” said Bruno Jochum, MSF General Director.

He said the majority of the victims were women and children.

Also read: Buhari disheartened by latest bomb blast in Maiduguri

The tragedy at Rann occurred when a Nigerian Air Force plane circled dropped two bombs in the middle of the town which hosts thousands of internally displaced people.

At the time of the attack at the site beset by the Boko Haram conflict, aid distribution was taking place.

Jochum said victims of the “horrifying” event deserved a transparent account of what happened and the circumstances in which the attack took place.

“Many of the survivors will need long-term care and support for the future,” he said.

“People had sought safety in what they thought was a protected site – instead they were bombed by those who were meant to safeguard them.”

MSF, which started working in Nigeria in 1996, said the tragedy illustrated the dire situation in Borno State, where extremely vulnerable people remain trapped in a cycle of daily violence between the military and Boko Haram.

Three million people have been displaced. 

 

 

- CAJ News

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
