Repentant Boko Haram members urge colleagues to surrender

Abuja - Some repentant Boko Haram members on Thursday appealed to their fellow
sect members still in Sambisa forest to lay down their arms and embrace
peace.
One of them, Joseph David, made the appeal when the Army presented to
journalists in Maiduguri, ten of the sect members who surrendered to
the troops.
David, who is also known as Ibrahim Alhaji, said he chose to lay down his arms to embrace peace.
“I have chosen to lay down my arms to allow peace reign in the
country. We have been accepted by the Nigerian Government, contrary to
what we were told by the sect leaders,” he said.
Another suspect (name withheld), also appealed to the rest of the
sect members still hiding in the Sambisa forest to lay down their arms
and embrace peace.
“The sect leaders told us not to surrender to the government because
we will be killed, but to our surprise, nothing happened to us.
“The Nigerian government has accepted us and is taking good care of us,” he said.
Lucky Irabor, The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, said
four of the repentant Boko Haram terrorists were from Mamman Nur’s camp,
while six were from the Shekau faction.
Mr. Irabor said so far, over 1,400 people had been rescued by the
military during the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.
He said the repentant sect members would undergo a deradicalisation programme to enable them become responsible citizens.
“We are doing our part to see that this madness is reduced to the barest minimum,” the commander said.
- NAN