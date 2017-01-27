Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Reps commence investigation of sale of PHCN asset

27 January 2017, 13:45

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee mandated to investigate the status of Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, non-core asset transferred to Nigeria Electricity Management Company, NELMCO, on Thursday commenced its activities.

The ad-hoc committee, inaugurated on October 20, 2016, was also mandated to investigate the liquidation of PHCN under the Electricity Power sector reform Act, under the supervision of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Wole Oke (PDP-Osun) who made the statement on Thursday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the ad-hoc committee said members had put necessary measures in place to conduct hitch-free investigation.

Oke said: “at the end of the motion, the House resolved to mandate the committees on Power, Public Procurement and Privatisation to investigate the status and sale of all non-core assets under the PHCN regime.

“The committee is also expected to ascertain the methodology that was used for liquidation; whether such properties were well valued.

“The committee is to ascertain whether the agencies ensure full compliance in the sale of properties that have not been sold and if such funds were transferred to the Federal Government.”

He said that members of the ad-hoc committee resolved to set up sub-committee, chaired by Jonathan Gaza (PDP-Nasarawa), to undertake the process of ensuring effective take-off of the activities of the joint committees.

He assured Nigerians of the resolve of the committee members to determine the actual amount realised from the privatisation of public assets by the previous administration.

- NAN

Tags nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Buhari's spokesman opens up on his health

27 January 2017, 11:02
(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.