Reps probe diversion of N500m Chibok school repair fund

18 January 2017, 19:31

Abuja - Two years after the Federal Government earmarked N500m for the reconstruction of the Government Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno State, the project has yet to take off, Punch reports

The school came into limelight in 2014 after Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 200 girls from the premises while they were taking their final examinations.

The insurgents also destroyed the school and chased away all the members of staff.

Chibok has remained in the news as the search for the majority of the girls continues.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to investigate what happened to the N500m, especially that the school had not been rebuilt.

A member from Imo State, Nnana Igbokwe, who moved a motion on the matter, recalled how former President Goodluck Jonathan made a provision for the N500m in the 2015 budget.

The fund was provided on the ‘Safe School Initiative’ sub-head in the budget by a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Meanwhile the Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents according to News24.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State.

- News 24

Tags nigeria chibok girls
One of the kidnapped girls celebrates with a family member during an church survives held in Abuja, Nigeria. (AP)

