Reps to debate law that made Pastor Adeboye step down

Abuja - The House of Representatives has admitted a motion to debate the controversial Corporate Governance Code set by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, particularly as it relates to non-profit organisations, Punch reports.



The motion, coming under matters of urgent public importance, was admitted as members reconvened on Tuesday after the Christmas and new year break.



It was moved by the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, to be debated on Wednesday (tomorrow).



It will be recalled that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adegboye, had resigned on Saturday in compliance with the code.



The development has been greeted with interpretations, including insinuation that government is attempting to muzzle religious bodies.



The Federal Government reacted on Monday day by sacking the board and management of the FRC, a move said to be a face-saving measure to calm nerves.

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari according to News24.



Obazee’s sack comes about 48 hours after implementation of his agency’s law led to the exit of Nigeria’s most influential Christian cleric, Enoch Adeboye.



Adeboye resigned as the general overseer of the Redeemed Church in Nigeria on Saturday, but retained oversight of the global arm of the church.

