Restrictive borders aggravate Boko Haram burden

Abuja - Restrictions at border posts are
impacting on the supply of aid to millions starving in terror and drought prone
Nigeria and neighbouring countries.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) raised the concern amid severe insecurity in the
region.
“Although coordination with Government is improving,
bureaucratic restrictions on visas and customs clearance for humanitarian
personnel and supplies persist,” the UN agency reported on Monday.
OCHA stated those trapped by the armed conflict are
prevented from accessing basic life-saving services with reports of pockets of
people in some areas experiencing famine like conditions.
Insecurity related to Boko Haram violence and military
counter operations continues to affect millions living in northeast Nigeria.
The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance is
estimated to be 14 million.
Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States are the most directly
affected by conflict and mass forced displacement with Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba
largely affected by hosting some of the displaced.
In an already economically deprived region, nearly 80
percent of 1,8 million refugees live with host communities placing a huge
strain on infrastructure and resources.
Over 187 000 Nigerians are seeking refuge in neighbouring
countries.
- CAJ News