Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Restrictive borders aggravate Boko Haram burden

16 January 2017, 21:01

Abuja - Restrictions at border posts are impacting on the supply of aid to millions starving in terror and drought prone Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) raised the concern amid severe insecurity in the region.

“Although coordination with Government is improving, bureaucratic restrictions on visas and customs clearance for humanitarian personnel and supplies persist,” the UN agency reported on Monday.

OCHA stated those trapped by the armed conflict are prevented from accessing basic life-saving services with reports of pockets of people in some areas experiencing famine like conditions.

Also read: War against Boko Haram 'is far from over'

Insecurity related to Boko Haram violence and military counter operations continues to affect millions living in northeast Nigeria.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance is estimated to be 14 million.

Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States are the most directly affected by conflict and mass forced displacement with Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba largely affected by hosting some of the displaced.

In an already economically deprived region, nearly 80 percent of 1,8 million refugees live with host communities placing a huge strain on infrastructure and resources.

Over 187 000 Nigerians are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. 

 

 

 

- CAJ News

Father states he helped police take pictures of slain son

16 January 2017, 19:01
This file image of Boko Haram shows Abubakar Shekau, centre, the former leader of the extremist group. Boko Haram has a new leader who promises to end attacks on mosques and markets used by Muslims. (AP)

