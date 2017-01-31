Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Lagos - Riot broke out on Monday on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Residents and family of the deceased reportedly blocked the street, made bonfire and chased Hausa traders out of the area.



According to a report by Punch, trouble started when the deceased had bought noodles worth N230 from the suspect’s son on Sunday, January 29, around 10.30pm.

He was reported to have paid N200 and promised to pay the balance of N30 the following day, which did not go down well with the suspect’s son.

The son allegedly reported to his father, Adamu, who became angry and attacked the 30-year-old Adeleke with a spiked plank.



The victim reportedly slumped and hit his head against the concrete edge of a gutter in the area.



- News 24