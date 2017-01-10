Royal Foundation to empower more Nigerian youth

Lagos - Royal Foundation International (RFI),
the youth-led organisation, has reiterated a pledge to grow the economy while
reducing the scourge of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.
This would be done locally and neighbouring countries by
promoting individual effectiveness and wealth creation.
“Leadership and entrepreneurship are necessary skills
Nigerian youths should have in solving 21st century challenges through
education. We believe these challenges need to be addressed sustainably in
making the future better for the next generation,” said Kayode Babarinde,
Co-founder of RFI.
It was established in October 2013.
That year, RFI hosted a business and leadership summit for
youths in Abeokuta and it featured a business plan challenge that provided the
winner with a token support as seed capital.
This was done in partnership with Centre of Entrepreneurship
Studies (CENTS) of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and
School of Business and Success International, Ota and since then.
Over 5 000 people in Nigeria and Ghana have been reached.
RFI utilises amazing innovations and cutting edge
technologies to package fellowship programs, internships, bootcamps, summits
and educational support services for young people to equip them with Leadership
and Entrepreneurship skills. Part of which is, Teens Enterprise Development
Fellowship (TED-F).
TED-F is a 12 weeks intensive entrepreneurship fellowship
packaged for 50 Teens resident in Abeokuta and Ibadan.
Applications for first TED-F cohort have been extended to
January 20.
The programme commences in February.
- CAJ News