Royal Foundation to empower more Nigerian youth

Lagos - Royal Foundation International (RFI), the youth-led organisation, has reiterated a pledge to grow the economy while reducing the scourge of unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

This would be done locally and neighbouring countries by promoting individual effectiveness and wealth creation.

“Leadership and entrepreneurship are necessary skills Nigerian youths should have in solving 21st century challenges through education. We believe these challenges need to be addressed sustainably in making the future better for the next generation,” said Kayode Babarinde, Co-founder of RFI.

It was established in October 2013.

That year, RFI hosted a business and leadership summit for youths in Abeokuta and it featured a business plan challenge that provided the winner with a token support as seed capital.

This was done in partnership with Centre of Entrepreneurship Studies (CENTS) of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and School of Business and Success International, Ota and since then.

Over 5 000 people in Nigeria and Ghana have been reached.

RFI utilises amazing innovations and cutting edge technologies to package fellowship programs, internships, bootcamps, summits and educational support services for young people to equip them with Leadership and Entrepreneurship skills. Part of which is, Teens Enterprise Development Fellowship (TED-F).

TED-F is a 12 weeks intensive entrepreneurship fellowship packaged for 50 Teens resident in Abeokuta and Ibadan.

Applications for first TED-F cohort have been extended to January 20.

The programme commences in February.

