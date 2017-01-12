Hello 

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Sahara Reporters publisher arrested

12 January 2017, 09:35

Lagos - The police in Lagos have arrested Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, following an attack on him by a London-based Nigerian journalist, Premium Times reports.

While details of the incident remain sketchy, it was gathered that it occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Ikeja G.R.A, Lagos.

Sowore said that he was attacked by Lekan Fatodu, ‎publisher of UK-based CheckOut magazine over a story Sahara Reporters published about him last year.

But Fatodu posted a tweet saying he “just got Sowore Omoyele of Saharareporters arrested for criminal defamation and blackmail and threat to my life and career.”

Sowore said Fatodu attacked him after he drove out of a restaurant situated along Isaac John Street.

“I went with a friend to have lunch in a restaurant and as we drove out of the place we got on Isaac John Street,” Sowore said. “After driving for a few minutes, I slowed down by a construction site on the road and someone knocked on my window.”

Sowore said he immediately recognised Fatodu and wound down to greet him only to be physically attacked and dragged out of his vehicle.

“The construction workers and other people around moved closer to intervene and the police were called in,” he said.

The police took Sowore, Fatodu and others involved in the incident to Area “F” Command Headquarters, also in Ikeja.

It was here that the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, said Sowore should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

- News 24

