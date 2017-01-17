Hello 

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Saraki accused of transferring $3m to personal foreign accounts

17 January 2017, 16:04

Abuja - A witness in the ongoing trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki has told the Code of Conduct Tribunal that Mr. Saraki made foreign funds transfer of over $3 million while he was governor of Kwara State, Premium Times reports.

The Nigerian code of conduct bars public officials including state governors from operating foreign bank accounts.

The witness, Nwachukwu Amazu, a banker with the GTBank said Saraki made several transactions, including a transfer of over $73 000 from his dollar account, maintained with the GTBank to his foreign account in the American Express Service Europe Ltd.

He said the purpose of the transfer was to fund a foreign credit card, belonging to the American Express Bank and owned by the defendant.

“He has a domiciliary account, with the GTB in US dollars and in pounds sterling. The domiciliary account is domiciled in Ilorin,” he said.

When asked to explain the mode of operation of Saraki’s foreign credit card, the witness said he did not know how the card operates.

Amazu who worked with the funds transfer unit of the GTB, between 2006 and 2009 before he was transferred; then returned to the unit in 2011, as its head, said Saraki made other transfers including the transfer of £761 904. 76 in February 2010.

He also said another sum of £632 411.7 was also transferred for the defendant to Fortis Bank in London.

He made several other testimonies of funds transferred through Saraki’s domiciliary accounts to foreign accounts belonging to the Senate President abroad.

News24 previously reported that the Code of Conduct Tribunal had adjourned the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki to January 17, to enable the prosecution to present more witnesses.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, adjourned the matter following request for more time by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs.

- News 24

