Saraki denies sacrificing Senator Ndume

Abuja - The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday said there was no truth in insinuations that he sacrificed Senator Ali Ndume who was sacked as the Senate Majority Leader on Tuesday, Punch reports.

Saraki spoke with State House correspondents shortly meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, a Abuja.

Ndume was replaced with Senator Ahmed Lawan, both of whom are card-carrying members of the APC after 38 APC senators passed a vote of no confidence on him according to News24.



- News 24