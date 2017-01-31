Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Saraki, Dogara, 2 others accused of stealing N630m by paying rent to themselves

Abuja - Senate President, Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu; House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara; and his deputy, Lasun Yusuf, have been accused of financial fraud totaling N630,125,499.90.

The accusation according to Sahara Reporters was made by an advocacy group, Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), which said the four principal officers of the National Assembly executed the fraud by pressuring and using the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to provide them with accommodation.

CATBAN in its investigation discovered that the four principal officers of the National Assembly in March approached the management of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to provide them with residential accommodation.

The four officers in the request also presented companies that doubled as estate agents and property owners for the exercise.

The requests according to CATBAN were approved within 48 hours and followed with fund disbursement.

The companies used were Gogetit Investment Limited, which used a Zenith Bank account to receive the money, Legendark Consult Limited, which used a Guaranty Trust Bank account to reeive its own share, and Pitch Global Services, which has an account domiciled with Heritage Bank.

Through the four companies, the group said it found that the sum of N630,125,499.90 was fraudulently paid by the FCDA for phoney renting, renovation and furnishing of four properties as official residences for Messrs. Saraki, Ekweremadu, Dogara and Lasun.

Saraki and Dogara, the group noted, presented residential properties owned by them as rented houses, while Messrs. Ekweremadu and Lasun did not present any residential property, but collected their share of the money.

The Senate President, for example, presented a property acquired while he was governor of Kwara State for which he was illegally paid a total sum of N200million.

For the property, which is located at No. 48 Lake Chad Crescent in Abuja’s Maitama District, Saraki received N113 095,238.00 and N11 904,761.90 in Value Added Tax (VAT) as rent.

For furnishing, he received N67 857 142.86 and VAT of N7 142,857.14.

On his part, the House of Representatives Speaker presented a property built for him by a controversial property developer also known as Alhaji AA Oil.

The house is located at 9 Persian Gulf Close, off Euphrates Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, the building illegally fetched Mr. Dogara N73m and VAT of N7m as rent.

For furnishing, the Speaker creamed off N63m and VAT of N6m giving him an aggregate of N150m.

Deputy Senate President, Mr. Ekweremadu, who did not bother to present a property walked away with N90m and VAT of N9m a s rent, N45,\ 084,285.72 plus VAT of N4 745 714.28 for furnishing, leaving him with a not exactly shoddy aggregate of N150m.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, like Mr. Ekweremadu, did not present a property but netted a total of N130million.

According to CATBAN’s investigation, Lasun illegally got N62m and N6,571,428.58 in VAT for rent, while pocketing N55, 190,476.18 and VAT of N5,809,523.82 for furnishing

