Saraki’s Chief of Staff resigns

Abuja - The Chief of Staff to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senator Isa Galadu, has resigned his appointment.

Galaudu who was a member of the seventh Senate resigned without stating any reasons, reports Daily Trust.

His resignation came days after Saraki issued a memo notifying his over 112 aides of plan to relieve them of their appointments.

Galaudu’s decision, sources said, was purely based on personal reasons and not as a result of any fall-out with Saraki.

Saraki's Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu has, however, denied knowledge Galaudu’s resignation



- News 24