SEC accused of secretly employing Northerners

Abuja - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been accused of secretly employing 20 members of staff, most of them from Kano State, the home state of SEC’s Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo.
It was learnt that the candidates ought to come from the catchment states of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but the agency gave preferential treatment to Kano.
The interview of the candidates, which some top officials of the agency condemned, was carried out on December 23, 2016 while the affected workers were hurriedly asked to report for work on Wednesday, December 27.
The workers according to Authority were engaged when activities in SEC were almost shut down for the year.
A source, who did not wish to be named for fear of victimisation, said it was unusual for SEC to interview people on Friday and letters of appointment issued immediately and the employees resuming work within a week.
He said: “No training or induction was conducted. The whole thing was shrouded in secrecy and most members of staff in the commission were not even aware of what was going on.”
Reacting to the report, SEC’s head of corporate communications, Naif Abdulssalam, said the positions were not advertised because they were for junior officers.
He also said it obtained a waiver from the Federal Character Commission for the recruitment of 20 junior staff.
