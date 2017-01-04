Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

SEC accused of secretly employing Northerners

04 January 2017, 07:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been accused of secretly employing 20 members of staff, most of them from Kano State, the home state of SEC’s Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo.

It was learnt that the candidates ought to come from the catchment states of Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but the agency gave preferential treatment to Kano.

The interview of the candidates, which some top officials of the agency condemned, was carried out on December 23, 2016 while the affected workers were hurriedly asked to report for work on Wednesday, December 27.

The workers according to Authority were engaged when activities in SEC were almost shut down for the year.

A source, who did not wish to be named for fear of victimisation, said it was unusual for SEC to interview people on Friday and letters of appointment issued immediately and the employees resuming work within a week.

He said: “No training or induction was conducted. The whole thing was shrouded in secrecy and most members of staff in the commission were not even aware of what was going on.”

Reacting to the report, SEC’s head of corpo­rate communications, Naif Abdulssalam, said the posi­tions were not advertised be­cause they were for junior of­ficers.

He also said it ob­tained a waiver from the Fed­eral Character Commission for the recruitment of 20 jun­ior staff.

- News 24

Tags sec abuja favourism appointment
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Naira stabilizes at parallel market

03 January 2017, 20:45

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.