Senate confirms Ayine as Auditor-General amid petitions

11 January 2017, 15:05

Abuja -  The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of  Anthony Mkpe Ayine as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Ayine's confirmation was, however, greeted with extreme disgust from some senators from North.

The confirmation of Ayine followed the presentation of the report on his screening by the chairman of the committee on public accounts, Andy Uba.

Uba said though there were petitions against Ayine’s nomination, his competence was not disputed.

He, therefore, recommended that the nominee be confirmed.

But Binta Garba, APC-Adamawa, mustered efforts to stop Ayine’s confirmation, disclosing details of a petition.

She said the Head of Service is also from Cross Rivers and this negates the spirit of Federal Character.

Senator Godswill Akpabio , however, disagrees with Garba, noting that the position was advertised and many people applied with Ayine coming first.

Akpabio was backed by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and George Sekibo.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session in place of Bukola Saraki whose corruption trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal resumed on Wednesday,  later asked if there was any senator opposed to the confirmation of Ayine.

Ayine's nomination received unanimous support from senators present.

- News 24

Tags ike ekweremadu abuja appointment
