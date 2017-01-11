Senate confirms Ayine as Auditor-General amid petitions

He, therefore, recommended that the nominee be confirmed.

But Binta Garba, APC-Adamawa, mustered efforts to stop Ayine’s confirmation, disclosing details of a petition.

She said the Head of Service is also from Cross Rivers and this negates the spirit of Federal Character.

Senator Godswill Akpabio , however, disagrees with Garba, noting that the position was advertised and many people applied with Ayine coming first.

Akpabio was backed by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and George Sekibo.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the session in place of Bukola Saraki whose corruption trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal resumed on Wednesday, later asked if there was any senator opposed to the confirmation of Ayine.

Ayine's nomination received unanimous support from senators present.