Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Apostle Suleiman gives members new instructions as he heads to DSS

Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Senate Leader briefs Ag. President Osinbajo on 2017 budget, other matters

31 January 2017, 08:20

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja -   Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with new Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Lawan said he briefed acting president on the progress made so far by the Upper Chamber in the consideration of the 2017 Appropriation bill at the National Assembly.

According to him, Senators on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the opposition parties are unanimous in their support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I’m here to meet the Acting President to brief him on what the Senate is doing on the Appropriation Bill 2017. You know we have suspended plenaries for three weeks.

“The idea is to have ample time to focus on the appropriation bill. The committees will start to work from this week meeting the MDAs on the budget defence that they need to do.

“Secondly, you know that the Acting President is an APC Acting President of this our administration. As a new Senate Leader, it is also important that I come here to this office to tell the Acting President and our administration that the APC caucus in the Senate is now a united caucus.

“We are ready as a caucus to support our administration; we are also ready as a Senate, that is both the APC and the minority parties, to work for the betterment of Nigerians. Our colleagues in the opposition have always been supportive and being there for the Senate to function.’’

He said the National Assembly would continue to ensure that the government delivered on its campaign promises to Nigerians with the executive and the legislature working hand in hand.

Gov. Rochas Okorochas, who also met with the acting president, told newsmen that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South East had no plan to produce a presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

“What I do know is that Ndiigbo should talk about presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari. I think we should support this government.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has tenure to work for, four years or eight years, depending on the zoning arrangement and everybody should follow the zoning although I am not an advocate of zoning,’’ he said.

The acting President Osinbajo also met behind closed doors with Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue

- NAN

Tags ahmed lawan yemi osinbajo abuja governance budget 2017
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ceded oil wells heighten tension in Rivers

30 January 2017, 16:56
Osinbajo

Osinbajo

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.