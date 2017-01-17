Senate probes reports of terrorists regrouping in Taraba

Abuja - The Senate will later this week address fears raised by deputy minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, the Boko Haram was establishing a new base in the Taraba State.



This follows their dislodging in the northeast.



Bwacha, also a senator representing the Taraba South district raised the alarm recently saying the insurgents were founding a haven in the southeastern state after the army drove them out of their strongholds mostly in Borno State.



They have also been uprooted from the Adamawa and Yobe States.

According to information made available on Monday, the Senate will discuss the issue and take a position. On Thursday It has been previously reported insurgents, even before their dislodgement in the northeast, where infiltrating Taraba guised as herdsmen.



Meanwhile, the Senate will discuss a motion on the state of affairs in the internally displaced persons camps in the North East zone following the recent successes recorded by the military in opening up the areas previously locked up by the Boko Haram insurgents.



Millions are displaced in the region and face numerous challenges.





- CAJ News