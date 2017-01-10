Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee as NERC Chairman

Abuja - The Senate has rejected the nomination of Professor, Akintunde Akinwande, as the head of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Akinwande was rejected for his failure to attend confirmation hearing.

News 24 recalls that Akinwande had on two occasions shunned the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe-led committee on Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy.

The committee had in October and December 2016 invited Akinwande and other nominees for screening.

Akinwande, who is based in the United States of America, however, did not show up for screening when others did.



They are Sanusi Garba (North-West) as vice-chairman; with Nathan Rogers Shatti (North-East), Moses Arigu (North-Central), Dafe Akpedeye (South-South), Frank Okafor (South-East) and Musiliu Oseni (South-West) as commissioners. The committee recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari present another nominee to replace Akinwande. The Senate at its sitting on Tuesday, however, confirmed the nomination of six members for the board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

- News 24