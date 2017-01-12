Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Senate rejects FG’s ban on land border car importation

Abuja - The Senate, onn Wednesday, rejected the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of vehicles through the land borders in the country, Vanguard reports.

The Senate also called on the Customs Service to immediately suspend further action on its policy of an outright ban on the importation of vehicles through the country’s land borders as from January 1, 2017.

The Senate also directed its Committee on Customs and Excise to probe the circumstances that led to the sudden decision of the Federal Government on the issue of the importation of vehicles through the land borders.

According to the Senate, it became pertinent to stop the action of government because it was not only anti-people policy, but capable of further impoverishing Nigerians.

Decisions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North.)



Customs had announced the Federal Government has banned the importation of vehicles into Nigeria through the land borders according to News24



The prohibition order covers all new and used vehicles.



The ban is sequel to a Presidential Directive restricting all vehicle imports to Nigeria Sea Ports only. The order takes effect from January 1, 2017.





- News 24