Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate summons Amaechi, Fashola over Abuja Airport closure

11 January 2017, 07:18

Abuja - The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Works, Power and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola over the Federal Government plan to shut down the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, for repairs of the runway.

This followed a motion sponsored by Chairman Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, and co-sponsored by five other senators.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika were also summoned.

They are to appear before the Senate within two days to explain the reasons for the closure.

Also read: Abuja Airport to be shut down

Others summoned are, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Managing Director (NAMA).

Senator Uzodinma in his lead debate urged the Senate to note with concern the decision of FAAN to close the Abuja Airport for six weeks beginning from March 6, 2017.

He expressed worry that a six weeks outright closure of a major and only airport in the nation’s capital could trigger untold hardships on international and local air travelers and consequently dent the nation’s image.



- News 24

Tags faan nama rotimi amaechi babatunde fashola abuja aviation industry
Gambia’s Supreme Court postpones hearing in Jammeh’s petition

10 January 2017, 21:00

