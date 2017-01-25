Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Senators give conditions for Magu’s confirmation

Abuja - The Senate on Tuesday said it would screen the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in accordance with legislative procedures.

The decision of the Senate according to Thisday was made known by its spokesman, Senator Sabi Abdullahi after President Muhammadu Buhari’s letters requesting for the screening and confirmation of Magu and exonerating Lawal were read out by Senate President Bukola Saraki in the chamber.

Some Senators have , however, outlined three conditions for Magu’s confirmation as EFCC Chairman.

The three conditions were agreed upon after plenary on Tuesday.

The conditions according to The Nation are:

a report from President Muhammadu Buhari containing a fact-sheet on how he arrived at his decision to re-present Magu;

withdrawal of security reports on Magu, which were presented to the Senate about six weeks ago by the Department of State Services (DSS); and

satisfactory performance by Magu before the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, which has been mandated to screen him. Magu must clear himself of all allegations before the committee.



The Presidency is believed to be lobbying Senators in a bid to get Magu the job.

Magu’s re-nomination is also believed to have put pressure on the APC Caucus, which has about 63 of the 109 Senators.































