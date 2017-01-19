The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Shiites drags Buhari to UN, international community

Abuja - The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shiites have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to international community over the continued detention of its leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Both Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife have been detained by the Nigerian government for over a year and one month.

The Islamic group also appealed to the international community to commit Nigeria to upholding religious rights and freedom, failing which the Nigerian government would be isolated and sanctioned.



The Chairman, Shuhadah (Martyrs) Foundation, (IMN), Sheik Abdulhameed Bello made the call at a news conference in Abuja, where he also said that the movement was in the process of heading back to court to enforce court judgment delivered on December 2, by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja.



"The detention of El-Zakzaky and his wife since 14th of December, 2015 is illegal and unconstitutional and violates their fundamental rights to health and association.



The group demanded that its leader and his wife be released unconditionally and in accordance with the procedures laid down in the judgement of the Federal High court.



“We urge the international community to persuade the government to obey the order of a Federal High court and release our leader unconditionally. We also appeal to the international community to commit Nigeria to upholding religious freedoms, failing which Nigerian government and its agents be isolated and sanctioned.

- News 24