Son of Nigerian diplomat gets life sentence in Scotland

Aberdeeen - A court in Scotland on Friday jailed the son of a Nigerian government official for life after raping and murdering a sex worker, reports Punch

This happened a few weeks after he arrived the country to study at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Reports said 26-year-old Bala Chinda killed Nigerian-born sex worker, Jessica McGraa, on 11 February 2016.

McGraa’s partially clothed body was found the following day in the bedroom of a flat she had rented in the city’s Union Terrace.

Chinda denied the allegations, but CCTV footage showed that McGraa, 37, had travelled with to his student accommodation in the city’s King Street in a taxi. They returned to her apartment a short time later, where she was found dead the following day.

They also found him guilty of raping the mother of one and stealing her two mobile phones in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

Chinda, whose father works as the immigration attaché at the Nigerian embassy in Beijing, wept uncontrollably after the guilty verdict.

Chinda was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years.

Punch





- News24