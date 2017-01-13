President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Soyinka condemns Buhari, El Rufai’s handling of Southern Kaduna killings

Abuja - Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the way President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State handled the mass killings in Southern Kaduna., reports Vanguard.

Soyinka spoke against the killings on Thursday at the launch of the book, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, in Abuja.

Soyinka criticized the admission by El -Rufai that he paid the perpetrators of the violence to stop the carnage.

" Some weeks before the latest outrage, the governor of that state was quoted to have claimed that peace was nigh since he had sent funds to the earlier wave of killers and they had agreed to end their killing spree.

Soyinka according to Daily Post also criticized Buhari for waiting too long to respond to the crisis.

“If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send money to the killers first for them to stop the killing.”



Soyinka said it was no longer enough for religious leaders to simply condemn violence perpetrated by their followers.





- News 24