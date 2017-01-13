Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Soyinka condemns Buhari, El Rufai’s handling of Southern Kaduna killings

13 January 2017, 09:03

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has condemned the way President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State handled the mass killings in Southern Kaduna., reports Vanguard.

Soyinka spoke against the killings on Thursday at the launch of the book, Religion and the Making of Nigeria, in Abuja.

Also read: 31 killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attack

Soyinka criticized the admission by El -Rufai that he paid the perpetrators of the violence to stop the carnage.

" Some weeks before the latest outrage, the governor of that state was quoted to have claimed that peace was nigh since he had sent funds to the earlier wave of killers and they had agreed to end their killing spree.

Soyinka according to Daily Post also criticized Buhari  for waiting too long to respond to the crisis.

“If you ask why General Buhari did not act fast enough when these events take place, which degrade us as human beings, well it is perhaps he has been waiting for the governor of that state to send money to the killers first for them to stop the killing.”

Soyinka said it was no longer enough for religious leaders to simply condemn violence perpetrated by their followers.

- News 24

Tags wole soyinka muhammadu buhari nasir el rufai abuja killings
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Navy proscribes illegal training schools

12 January 2017, 20:37
Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka. (Pius Utomi Ekpel, AFP)

Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka. (Pius Utomi Ekpel, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.