Sponsorship boost for Lagos Social Media Week

Lagos - The upcoming Social Media Week Lagos has secured a timely partnership ahead of the event set to begin next month.

Enitiate, the integrated solutions company, confirmed a relationship as the social analytics partner at the vent scheduled for the commercial capital from February 27 to March 3.

“There can never be a better way to demonstrate our passion for doing business in all corners of the African continent. And there can never be a better way to set the tone for the year ahead,” the company stated.

SMW Lagos is an annual five-day event - is one of the biggest social media conferences in Africa and the world.

“What makes this event special for us is that Bra Willy Seyama, our founder and CEO, attended the inaugural Lagos event in 2013,” said eNitiate.

“This vibrant city that is also filled with raw energy and palpable can-do mindset has consistently grown the event since then and continues to be the only African city with this record.”

The 2017 edition will be celebrating the fifth year of successful staging.

Other events are scheduled for Hamburg, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Jakarta, London, Miami and Sao Paulo.

- CAJ News