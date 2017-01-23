Sponsorship boost for Lagos Social Media Week

Lagos - The upcoming Social Media Week Lagos has
secured a timely partnership ahead of the event set to begin next month.
Enitiate, the integrated solutions company, confirmed a relationship
as the social analytics partner at the vent scheduled for the commercial
capital from February 27 to March 3.
“There can never be a better way to demonstrate our passion
for doing business in all corners of the African continent. And there can never
be a better way to set the tone for the year ahead,” the company stated.
SMW Lagos is an annual five-day event - is one of the
biggest social media conferences in Africa and the world.
“What makes this event special for us is that Bra Willy
Seyama, our founder and CEO, attended the inaugural Lagos event in 2013,” said
eNitiate.
“This vibrant city that is also filled with raw energy and
palpable can-do mindset has consistently grown the event since then and
continues to be the only African city with this record.”
The 2017 edition will be celebrating the fifth year of
successful staging.
Other events are scheduled for Hamburg, New York, Los
Angeles, Mexico City, Jakarta, London, Miami and Sao Paulo.
- CAJ News