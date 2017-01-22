Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Subscribers seek improvement in quality of telecom service

22 January 2017, 17:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos -  The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has called on operators to ensure continuous improvement in the Quality Of Service (QoS) they offer.


NATCOMS President, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday, that there was marginal improvement in the QoS rendered by the service providers in 2016.


Ogunbanjo said that though there were hiccups in sending Short Messaging Service (SMS) and data services in 2016, the situation was not as bad as it was in 2015.


”It means there is the possibility of marginal improvement on the service quality.


”Also, the introduction of the Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) network is something that has slightly improved the way data services are being done.


”We, therefore, want continuous improvement on the quality of services operators offer us,” he said.


According to him, telecommunications service providers should also consider reduction in their tariff in 2017.


He said that the issue of nine percent communication service tax being introduced by the Senate should be totally cancelled this year, as it was anti-subscriber.


Ogunbanjo said that telecommunications subscribers do not expect any increase in data tariff in 2017.


”In most countries; particularly recently in Canada, the regulator encouraged operators to reduce tariff, particularly data tariff.


”Young entrepreneurs depend on online transactions for their various engagement, commercially and economically.

”They should look at downward review of data tariff, so as to encourage our youth, who consist of 47 per cent of the population of Nigeria,” he said.

Also read:Mobile subscribers urged to report telcos' disservice

Mr Gbenga Adebayo, the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said that operators carried out a lot of network optimisation in 2016.


Adebayo said that the result of the optimisation would be noticed in 2017, as the service providers had introduced new features and services.


”We expect that there will be better quality services on account of the work that had been done since 2016,” he said.


-NAN

- NAN

Tags mobile phone telecom subscribers
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Boko Haram attacks camp bombed by Nigeria's air force

20 January 2017, 15:33
Android smartphone. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

Android smartphone. (Duncan Alfreds, Fin24)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.