Suicide bomber hits Maiduguri on New Year’s eve

Maiduguri - There was a suicide attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on New Year’s Eve, according to the spokesman of the police in the state, Victor Isuku, Punch reports.



Isiaku said, “Information reaching me now is that there was an explosion at custom area.



“Preliminary details available is that only the suicide bomber affected. Now on standby for details soonest.”



A resident of the area, Abba Mustapha said the bomb blast was at a tea drinking joint at customs area near the Nigerian Customs Service office.



He said that many persons were killed in the explosion.

Meanwhile the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has said that the days of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, are numbered, calling on his remaining members to surrender to the troops according to News24.

- News 24