Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Suicide bombers killed in Maiduguri after blasts

09 January 2017, 12:15

Maiduguri - Maiduguri, Borno state capital, was last night rocked by multiple blasts as two suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers made yet another futile attempt to assault residents near a popular motor park, Premium Times reports.

Only the two male bombers died.

One of the suicide bombers detonated his device at Gariki near Muna Park.

The second attacker was shot dead by soldiers before his explosive device went off.

Police and officials of the Civilian-JTF confirmed the blasts.

Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku, wrote on WhatsApp that “preliminary information available is that the explosion occurred at Gariki Muna, which I understand is at the outskirts of town. But details will follow soonest”.

A leader of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, said, “The situation has been put under (control) since last night. They were two suicide bombers, who came around Muna, one of them detonated his self; but no one except him was killed. But the second one was shot dead and the explosives on him later detonated”.

Muna Garage has since October, 2016 been attacked seven times by Boko Haram suicide bombers, who succeeded in killing some residents.

The park, mostly used by haulage trucks and by travelers heading for the border areas, is located along the Maiduguri-Gamboru-Ngala Road.

The park is also not far from the home of a local government chairman who was last week arrested, and is still detained by the military for alleged harbouring a suspected Boko Haram kingpin in his home.

Meanwhile Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the killing of three Mobile Policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state according to News24.

Tags boko haram maiduguri suicide bombings
Minister orders reversal of directive that made Pastor Adeboye to retire

09 January 2017, 10:22
