Suicide bombers now targeting victims’ homes

Maiduguri - Boko Haram suicide bombers are now targeting civilians at their households, the Nigerian Army has alerted members of the public.



The trend has been noted in Maiduguri in the Borno State where recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 metres apart in Kalari general area.



The Army reported a daughter of Bulama was killed after the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest as she opened the door.



The suicide bombers were also killed.



Col. Mustapha Anka, Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, said the general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors.

“Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.



He said the public was to engage in neighborhood watch and suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.



“The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly.”



- CAJ News