Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sultan of Sokoto under fire over gender bill criticism

10 January 2017, 16:58

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has come under criticism for dissuading the Senate from passing the Gender Equality Bill.

He reportedly said the bill was “anti-Islam.”

Public affairs analyst, Jude Ndukwe, differed and slammed the monarch.

He dismissed the recent call as not only “false, retrogressive and oppressive.”

“It is also a continued conspiracy against the total emancipation of the female folk from the stranglehold of the high and mighty male chauvinists using religion as a cover.”

Ndukwe said such calls by the Sultan and others who toed his line of thought were an attempt to continue the subjugation of the female folk and treat them like inferiors.

He thus called on the Senate to disregard Abubakar’s call.

“So when next the Sultan of Sokoto tells you that the Gender Equality Bill is anti-Islam, tell him it is a lie. Let the bill be revisited.”

- CAJ News

Tags mohammad abubakar sokoto state
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Reps to debate law that made Pastor Adeboye step down

10 January 2017, 15:30
An Afghan woman prays during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Herat. (Aref Karimi, AFP)

An Afghan woman prays during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Herat. (Aref Karimi, AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.