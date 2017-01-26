Hello 

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Sultan of Sokoto wants Apostle Suleiman arrested

26 January 2017, 12:35

Abuja - The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on the Federal Government to ensure the arrest and prosecution of people who preach and promote hate speeches in the country.

Abubakar gave this advice at the opening of a two-day conference organised by International Dialogue Centre, KAICIID, an inter-governmental organisation that promotes dialogue to build peace in conflict areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the conference was supported by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, in collaboration with the Inter faith Mediation Centre, IMC.

According to him, people who preach and promote hate speeches have brought friction between Christians and Muslims in the country.

He stressed the need for both religions to report preachers of hate to the security agencies for proper investigation, adding that no external people could bring peace to the country. 

Also read: Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor Suleiman

He identified hate preaching as a major factor responsible for friction between Christians and Muslims, saying “while we pray for peace and dialogue, preachers of hate must be reported to the security agencies.

“Therefore, we must work hard for peace and live in peace and harmony.

“All of us believe in dialogue that is why we are here. Some of us are outside Abuja and we have to travel long distance to be here.
 

“This shows what we want peace because violence, killings is contrary to the teaching of our Holy books.

“We are not here to teach ourselves the holy books, but to use them appropriately,” the Sultan said.

Abubakar called on religious leaders and their followers to support the security agencies to deal with people who promote religious intolerance in the country.

- NAN

