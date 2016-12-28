Hello 

Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

Sultan says women shouldn’t share inheritance equally with men

28 December 2016, 11:14

Sokoto - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, on Tuesday, said women should not share inheritance equally with men.

He also hailed the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army for the capture of the Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram terrorists.

The Sultan made the commendation in Gusau at the closing ceremony of the 20th Zamfara State annual Qur’anic recitation competition.

Abubakar said that the capture of the Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram was a great success.

“We are happy to hear this good news. We are, therefore, calling on the Nigerian Army not to relent in its efforts in combating Boko Haram,” he said.

He called on Muslims to continue to pray for peaceful coexistence in the country, adding that Muslims should cooperate with all the tiers of government to move the country forward.

The royal father called on political office holders to ensure fairness and transparency in implementing projects for the development of the people, particularly at the grass-roots level.

On the bill before the senate seeking equality in inheritance, the Sultan said that the bill was against Islamic religion and, therefore, unacceptable to Muslims.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the bill is seeking equality for male and female children in the sharing of inherited family wealth or property.

The bill also proposes that a widow is entitled to the custody of her children unless it is contrary to the interest and welfare of the children.

The bill also seeks that a widow shall have the right to remarry any man of her choice and should have the right to a fair share in the inheritance of her late husband’s property and the right to live in her matrimonial house.

The Sultan said: “Our religion is our total way of life; therefore, we will not accept any move to change what Allah permitted us to do.

“Islam is a peaceful religion; we have been living peacefully with Christians and followers of other religions in this country. Therefore, we should be allowed to perform our religion effectively.”

He called on the senate to not consider the bill because of its religious implications.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, gave the assurance that the state government would continue to support the Qur’anic recitation competition.

- NAN

