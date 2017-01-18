Hello 

Tension in Adamawa as herdsmen attack farmers

18 January 2017, 13:22

Adamawa - Fulani herdsmen have launched an attack on farmers at Okoti-Odekpe community in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

Vanguard, citing a source, reports that the attack came after the herdsmen at about 10am on Tuesday, January 17, invaded a farm with their cattle and destroyed a large farmland which resulted in a clash between them and some farmers.

According to accounts by eyewitness, the herdsmen first launched an attack against the farmers with cutlasses and injured one Dubem Ononuju.

This led the farmers to launch a reprisal attack and they injured three herdsmen.

The incident was however brought under control after soldiers, navy and policemen, rushed to the scene and rescued the herdsmen from the youths of the community and took the injured to a nearby hospital.

The police area commander for Onitsha, Yahaya Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said some arrests were made.

In related news, two herdsmen are presently cooling their heels in detention in Ekiti state for violating the Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing Law of the state according to Naij.

The two herdsmen identified as Momodu Rebo (19) and Isiaka Idris (22) were remanded in prison custody by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for destroying a farmland at Apoto Farm Settlement in Eporo, Emure Local Government Area.

Samson Osobu, the police prosecutor told the court that the offence was committed on Wednesday, January 11 by the accused and others at large while in possession of guns and other weapons.

- News 24

Tags adamawa state herdsmen
Fulani herdsmen (Via Twitter)

