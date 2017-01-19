The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Tension in Delta as women shut down East-West Road over rape by herdsmen

Delta - Women of Orhorho community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, protesting incessant rape and attack by herdsmen, barricaded the East-West Road, Wednesday morning, preventing vehicles from the Warri and Port Harcourt ends from passing through.

Vanguard learned that the mothers and daughters of the community, numbering about 1,000, who sat on benches and woods on the expressway, blocked the highway at about 7.30a.m., following a brutal attack, Wednesday morning, on a woman that went to the farm.

The victim, who fought off attempt by the herdsmen to rape her, was cut several times with machete by her assailants, who left her for dead.



When other women in the community got to know about the incident, they staged a protest and blocked the expressway in their community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the police were aware of the peaceful protest by the women, and were monitoring the action with a view to calming down nerves and clearing the road.

- News 24