Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Tension in Delta state as traditional rulers walk out on Osinbajo

17 January 2017, 11:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Delta - Emerging reports suggest that traditional rulers in Delta state stormed out of a peace meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Monday.

According to a Tweet by TVC News Senior Correspondent, Sumner Shagari Sambo, the traditional rulers walked out from the peace meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at Effurun, Delta state.

Vanguard reports that it was a hectic one-day visit to Delta State for Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, as he witnessed the explosive nature of the region, with the Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic groups disagreeing on the ownership of the site of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, whose take-off is a major demand by the Ijaw of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Prof Osinbajo also found himself in another tight spot when monarchs, who waited for several hours for his arrival at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Hall, Effurun, got tired and angrily stormed out of the venue.

The appearance of the Vice President, who made an emergency landing at about 5p.m. with his chief host, the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, moments after they staged a walk out, did not persuade some of the monarchs from returning, but security operatives locked the entrance, stopping their drivers from leaving the premises.

Some reluctantly returned in the circumstance. Osinbajo was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Matters, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.) and others.

Governor Okowa led the state delegation, which included his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, while the co-chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, HRM Alfred Diete-Spiff, led the former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Brodrick Bozimo, Pastor Power Aginighan and HRH Anabs Sara Igbe to the event. Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) receiving the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, during his one day working visit to Delta state, at Osubi Airport.

- News 24

Tags yemi osinbajo delta state
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Senate probes reports of terrorists regrouping in Taraba

17 January 2017, 10:06
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.