Tension in Nigeria Customs as 48 senior officers get fired

Abuja -







The Nigeria Customs Service has terminated the appointment of about 48 senior officers in the service in its ongoing reorganization.A circular dated January 19, 2017 and signed by Ag. Comptroller in charge of Discipline, Ganiyu I.A said about 45 officers were dismissed, 11 retired while the appointment of three were terminated.The 45 dismissed officers and the three that were terminated were asked to go for professional misconduct.It said that the service was currently undergoing reorganisation to reposition it. Those affected are three Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), four Assistant Comptrollers of Customs (AC), eight Chief Superintendents of Customs (CSC), three Superintendents of Customs (SPC) one Deputy Superintendent of Customs (DSC) and one Assistant Superintendent of Customs (ASC).Those dismissed include Deputy Controller Idris A.Z, AC Mandi A.Z, Ohamobi C., CSC Sale A.S, CSC Nura Mu’Azu Usman, CSC Bello A., CSC Absullahi R., CSC Dan-Ali M., SC Imam S.U, SC Andullahi M.S, DSC Olajumoke O., CIC Sani B., CIC Saleh A., CIC Isah A. CIC Balarabe S., 1 ACIC Maigari S., ACIC Shuibu I.J, ACIC Anigwe M.E, ACIC Dugari Z.I , DCIC Madaki J.M, PIC Hamisu S.G, PIC Garba H., PIC Alfa Y. D, PIC Hamidu H., PIC Haruna K., SIC Jimoh A.S, IC Bamiloye T. A, IC Yusuf D.N, IC Sanusi S.M, IC Mohammed A.U and CCA Yakubu M.SThose retired are: DC Mustapha M. T, AC Mbanefo P., AC Daze P. D, CSC Ekong N. A, CSC Archew A.A, CSC Suleman A.A, SC Daniru A., ACIC Owunaka T., ACIC Azodoh A.C, PIC Orukalama T. and CCA Abubakar A.Those whose appointments were terminated are: ASCII Olorunhundo G and CA 1 Lurwanu S. FCT.

- News 24