Tension over CJN’s tenure

30 January 2017, 15:07

Abuja - There is palpable tension in the judiciary as President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to submit the name of Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for screening and confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Omogben’s tenure as acting CJN ends on February 10 as the three months in which a judge can act as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will end on that date.

News 24 recalls that Buhari had on November 10, 2016 swore in Justice Onnoghen as the Acting CJN following the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed at the statutory age of 70.

In October 2016, the National Judicial Council (NJC) nominated Onnoghen, who is the most senior member of the Supreme Court bench, to head the nation’s judiciary.

it is expected that Onnoghen's appointment should be confirmed before February 10 if he is to remain in the position.

There are, however, feelers from the Presidency that indicate Buhari does not want Onnoghen as the substantive CJN, reports New Telegraph.

It was learnt that Buhari is still not comfortable with the judiciary, hence the plans to purge the bench of justices believed to be corrupt.

The appointment of a substantive CJN will be one of the major decisions to be taken by the President when he resumes on February 6.

- News 24

Tags njc muhammadu buhari abuja judiciary
&nbps;

