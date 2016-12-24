Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Those saying Tinubu will finish me are ignorant- Amosun

Abeouta - Gov Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has said those spreading the reports that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will deal with him do not know what they are saying.

Amsoun, who spoke on Friday in reaction to an alleged audio recording from a group loyal to a governorship aspirant in the APC, denied denigrating Tinubu as alleged.

In the recording, the governor was said to have disparaged Tinubu and allegedly boasted that the former Lagos governor would be disgraced before 2019, reports Daily Post.

But Amosun said he was not bothered by so many reports written about him, describing the authors as “traitors and cowards”. Amosun spoke during a meeting of the state’s chapter of the APC in Abeokuta, the state capital. He maintained he still enjoys a cordial relationship with Tinubu, whom he commended for standing by him when he needed him most, The Cable reports He challenged those who he called cowards to come out with the video of the meeting.

Amosun also said he does not know who will be the next governor of the state, but he knows who would not be. He revealed that so far, seven persons had approached him on being his successor, but that none of them possessed the “right” qualities.



