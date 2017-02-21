All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Thousands of minors recruited into Boko Haram

Maiduguri - The Boko Haram terror group has recruited about 2 000 children over the past year, the United Nations Children’s Fund has disclosed.

The recruitment was mainly in Nigeria but also noted in neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad Basin.

Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria are the countries worst hit by the Boko Haram crisis.

While boys have mostly been recruited, there is a trend by the Islamic militant group to forcibly kidnap or recruit girls to carry out suicide attacks mainly in northease Nigeria worst afflicted by conflict.

Meanwhile, at least 65 000 children have been released from armed forces and armed groups in the past ten years, UNICEF said on Tuesday as leaders from around the world gathered in Paris on the anniversary of the Paris Commitments to end the use of children in conflict.

“Ten years ago the world made a commitment to the children of war and matched it with action – action that has helped give 65,000 children a new chance for a better life,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Anthony Lake.

Since 2013, an estimated 17 000 children have been recruited in South Sudan and up to 10 000 have been recruited in the Central African Republic.

In Yemen, the UN has documented nearly 1 500 cases of child recruitment since the conflict escalated in March 2015.

Estimates show that of the 65 000 children who have been released in the past ten years, more than 20 000 were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, nearly 9 000 in the Central African Republic, and over 1 600 children in Chad.

- CAJ News