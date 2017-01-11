The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three killed, many injured as cult groups clash in Lagos

Lagos - At least three persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries in two separate clashes between rival cult groups in Lagos State.

The two incidents occurred on Olorunfunmi Street, Oworonshoki and Muri Ojora Street, Amukoko, respectively, reports Punch

It was gathered that one Bayo Morebise, aged 37, was killed in the Oworonshoki clash, while 28-year-old Lekan Makinde and one other, identified as Area, were butchered to death in Amukoko during the melee.

In the Amukoko clash, which happened around 4pm on Sunday, it was gathered that one Emmanuel, said to be a member of a rival cult to Makinde’s gang, went into a coma and was taken to a hospital in the community.

According to an eyewitness, said many people were injured while scampering to safety.

He stated that the clash started with a scuffle between two boys on the street, who belonged to rival cults.

The witness added that 30 minutes after the boys were separated, members of the two factions – Eiye Confraternity and Aiye Confratenity – mobilised and started chasing one another with cutlasses.

In the Oworonshoki incident, which occurred on Saturday, it was learnt that operatives attached to the anti-crime patrol team of the Oworonshoki Police Station were mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed Morebise’s killing, saying the case was under investigation.

