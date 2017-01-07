Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Tinubu commends Buhari for paying N5 000 stipends

07 January 2017, 08:35

Lagos - National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the commencement of the payment of N5000 each to the poor and most vulnerable under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme of the present administration.

The payment is part of the cardinal promises of the president during the 2015 electioneering.


Tinubu in a stament said the stipend for the poor was a sign of the Buhari-led APC government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

“I commend President Buhari for keeping faith with his campaign promise. I commend him for empathising with the poor and the most vulnerable among us.

“The payment couldn’t have come at a better time than now. The stipend is a sign of the government’s commitment to people’s welfare. We must all unite to beat poverty and bring prosperity to the land,” he said in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office.

Tinubu again called for support for the present administration, saying with such, the government would soon turn things around for the benefit of the people.

President Buhari had started the payment of N5,000 each to one million poor Nigerians under its Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which is one of his cardinal campaign promises.

Under the programme, the president had promised to empower one million poor and most vulnerable with the N5000 monthly stipend each.

- News 24

Tags apc bola tinubu muhammadu buhari lagos state governance
