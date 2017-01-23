A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Tinubu’s private plane flies Jammeh into exile

Banjul - The private jet of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu was used to fly out former President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia out of the country .

It was not until late on Saturday night that Jammeh agreed to go

The Nation reports Tinubu was immediately contacted after Jammeh suddenly agreed to quit office after yielding to last-minute pressure from Guinean President Alpha Conde and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The two Presidents, it was learnt, reached out to Tinubu who authorised his private aircraft to be used to fly Jammeh out of Banjul.

Tinubu’s VP-CBT Falcon Jet had been with President Conde, who is a close friend of the leading politician.

Tinubu, however, gave a condition before the use of the jet.

He said it should only be used if it will facilitate the quick exit of Jammeh and lead to the restoration of peace and democracy in The Gambia”.

The plane eventually flew out with Jammeh, his wife, mother and President Conde on board.

Jammeh was flown to Equitorial Guinea where he will be on exile

