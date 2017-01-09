Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Troops arrest ex-militant leader, others in Delta

Asaba - Nigerian troops have arrested a top ex-militant leader, Bounanawei Smith also known as King of the forest in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Smith arrest comes two days before the visit of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Osinbajo is expected to visit Gbamaturu Kingdom on Tuesday.

Osinbajo’s visit is for the purpose of holding talks with leaders of Gbaramatu, which had become a hub of militants’ activities in recent times.

According to Punch, troops of the Operation Delta Safe stormed the ex-militants’ house in the late hours of Saturday.

Aside Smith, some other ex-agitators were also arrested. Also read: FG assures ex-militants of regular stipends payment The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Joseph Dzunve confirmed that several persons were arrested. Spokesman for the IYC, Eric Omare in a statement on Sunday, however, said the arrest could lead to chaos in the region.



- News 24